By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, July 27 Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank said on Wednesday it has cut its 2016 loan growth target to 3-5 percent from 15 percent due to global economic uncertainties and fierce competition in the Thai banking sector.

Kiatnakin Bank, one of the country's top-five auto loan providing banks, posted a decline of 1.6 percent in lending in the first half of this year, it said in a statement.

The revision came after the bank reported its first-half performance which saw hire purchase loans, a majority of its portfolio, contract 2 percent from a year earlier.

Kiatnakin, along with its auto finance peers like Thanachart Bank and Tisco Bank, has suffered loan contraction due to sluggish domestic car sales as the country's economic recovery remains patchy.

Thailand's first-half domestic auto sales dipped 0.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

To diversify its loan portfolio, Kiatnakin aims to reduce its hire purchase loans to 50 percent of the total over the next three years from 65 percent now, Aphinant Klewpatinond, chief executive officer, told reporters.

The bank would focus more on corporate clients, personal loans and the used-car market, which offered higher yields, Aphinant said adding that the contribution from auto loans has dropped from a high of 70 percent due to a drop in sales of new cars.

Kiatnakin has also targeted a drop in non-performing loans to 5.1-5.3 percent of total lending at end-2016 from 6.1 percent now and was in talks with some property developers to restructure debt, he said. (Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair)