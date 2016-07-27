* Cut loan growth target due to economic uncertainties
* Aims to cut NPLs to 5.1-5.3 pct at end 2016
* Focus more on used-car market, personal, corporate loans
(Adds comments on loans, bad debt)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, July 27 Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank
said on Wednesday it has cut its 2016 loan growth
target to 3-5 percent from 15 percent due to global economic
uncertainties and fierce competition in the Thai banking sector.
Kiatnakin Bank, one of the country's top-five auto loan
providing banks, posted a decline of 1.6 percent in lending in
the first half of this year, it said in a statement.
The revision came after the bank reported its first-half
performance which saw hire purchase loans, a majority of its
portfolio, contract 2 percent from a year earlier.
Kiatnakin, along with its auto finance peers like Thanachart
Bank and Tisco Bank, has suffered loan
contraction due to sluggish domestic car sales as the country's
economic recovery remains patchy.
Thailand's first-half domestic auto sales dipped 0.1 percent
from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Thai
Industries.
To diversify its loan portfolio, Kiatnakin aims to reduce
its hire purchase loans to 50 percent of the total over the next
three years from 65 percent now, Aphinant Klewpatinond, chief
executive officer, told reporters.
The bank would focus more on corporate clients, personal
loans and the used-car market, which offered higher yields,
Aphinant said adding that the contribution from auto loans has
dropped from a high of 70 percent due to a drop in sales of new
cars.
Kiatnakin has also targeted a drop in non-performing loans
to 5.1-5.3 percent of total lending at end-2016 from 6.1 percent
now and was in talks with some property developers to
restructure debt, he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair)