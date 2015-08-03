BANGKOK Aug 3 Kiatnakin Bank PCL, one
of Thailand's top five auto loan providers, expects no loan
growth this year after a contraction of 5 percent in the first
half, due to a sluggish economy, a top official said on Monday.
Kiatnakin Bank expects loan growth in its core hire-purchase
business to drop 5 percent for the whole year, hit by falling
auto sales and weak consumption, President Aphinant Klewpatinond
told reporters.
The bank expected non performing loans (NPLs) to stand at 6
percent of total lending by the end of 2015, versus 6.9 percent
at the end of June, he said.
