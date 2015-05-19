BANGKOK May 19 Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank PCL is likely to miss its 2015 loan growth target of 6 percent after a contraction of 2 percent in the first quarter, due to a weaker-than-expected economy and high household debt, its top executive said.

The bank expected its non-performing loans to rise to 7 percent of total lending in the second quarter and aimed to restructure debt to reduce NPLs to 6 percent at the end of this year, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters late on Monday.

Kiatnakin Bank is one of the country's top five auto loan providers, and hire-purchase business accounts for about 60 percent of its total loans. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)