BANGKOK May 19 Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank PCL
is likely to miss its 2015 loan growth target of 6
percent after a contraction of 2 percent in the first quarter,
due to a weaker-than-expected economy and high household debt,
its top executive said.
The bank expected its non-performing loans to rise to 7
percent of total lending in the second quarter and aimed to
restructure debt to reduce NPLs to 6 percent at the end of this
year, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters late on
Monday.
Kiatnakin Bank is one of the country's top five auto loan
providers, and hire-purchase business accounts for about 60
percent of its total loans.
