BANGKOK Nov 9 Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, one
of Thailand's top five auto loan providers, said on Monday its
expected 2015 lending to contract 2-3 percent from a year
earlier due to a slowdown in its core hire-purchase business.
Kiatnakin expected its lending in the hire-purchase business
to drop 5 percent this year, mainly due to weaker auto sales and
sluggish consumption, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told
reporters.
The bank's net profit is expected to be close to last year
due to higher loan loss provision and its non-performing loans
will drop to 5 percent of lending at the end of 2015, from 6
percent at the end of the third quarter, he said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)