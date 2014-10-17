BANGKOK Oct 17 Kiatnakin Bank Pcl
* Net profit 847 million baht ($26.13 million) versus 989
million baht a year earlier and 760 million baht average
forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters
* Says loan growth down 1.5 percent in the first nine months
of 2014 due to weakness in demand for auto financing
* Q3 non-performing loans at 5.6 percent of total loans, up
from 3.8 percent at end 2013
* Kiatnakin Bank is one of Thailand's top five car loan
providers
($1 = 32.4200 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)