DUBAI Aug 24 Kuwait International Bank
has signed a $320 million three-year murabaha
financing, the bank which arranged the transaction said on
Monday.
The Kuwaiti lender will use the sharia-compliant financing
facility, which is a cost-plus-profit arrangement, for general
business purposes, the statement said. Bahrain-based Bank ABC,
formally known as Arab Banking Corporation, and its Islamic arm
acted as the arrangers and coordinators.
The facility had initially been marketed at $100 million but
was increased in size after a marketing period which began in
June.
In total, 13 regional and international banks participated
in the deal, the statement added.
The facility carries an interest rate of 120 basis points
over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), it was disclosed
in the original June announcement.
