SEOUL Jan 13 Korea Investment Corp (KIC), South Korea's $35 billion sovereign wealth fund, has won a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licence from Chinese authorities, a fund official said, as it seeks to diversify its investments away from the dollar.

The country's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's fourth largest pension fund, also recently obtained approval to invest in China's capital markets.

KIC, founded in 2005 from funds entrusted by the government and central bank, invests entirely outside South Korea.

The official added that its investment quota under the QFII scheme had not been determined yet, declining to be named as the approval had yet to be made public.

KIC applied for a QFII licence in 2010.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)