SEOUL Jan 13 Korea Investment Corp (KIC),
South Korea's $35 billion sovereign wealth fund, has won a
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licence from
Chinese authorities, a fund official said, as it seeks to
diversify its investments away from the dollar.
The country's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's
fourth largest pension fund, also recently obtained approval to
invest in China's capital markets.
KIC, founded in 2005 from funds entrusted by the government
and central bank, invests entirely outside South Korea.
The official added that its investment quota under the QFII
scheme had not been determined yet, declining to be named as the
approval had yet to be made public.
KIC applied for a QFII licence in 2010.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)