BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
Nov 19 Kid Brands Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09 * Q3 loss per share $0.43 * Q3 sales fell 23.4 percent to $46.7 million * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico