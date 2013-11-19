Nov 19 Kid Brands Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09 * Q3 loss per share $0.43 * Q3 sales fell 23.4 percent to $46.7 million * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage