(Repeats story published late on Tuesday, no change to text)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 19 Australian cattle producer S.
Kidman & Co has attracted its second public foreign buyout offer
in six months, agreeing a deal with a Chinese-led group that
will need the regulatory approval that was denied its previous
suitor amid a public outcry over assets passing into
non-Australian hands.
A consortium involving China's Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming
Co Ltd and Shanghai CRED Real Estate Stock Co Ltd
agreed to buy Kidman for A$370.7 million ($288 million), the
companies said on Tuesday. The 117-year-old target is
Australia's fifth-largest cattle producer.
But Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison last November
blocked a previous foreign buyout of Kidman and its 101,000
square kilometres (40,000 square miles) of farmland. Amid a
backlash over assets being sold to Chinese interests, domestic
media reported the government was concerned one Kidman cattle
station was too close to a rocket testing site.
Investment in Australian farm assets by Chinese players has
been expected to rise since the countries entered a $100 billion
free trade agreement last year. The move by Dakang, worth $2.9
billion by market value, would give a first toehold in
Australia, though it already owns land in New Zealand.
Mainland Chinese ownership of Australian agriculture assets
is also set to grow as Beijing and the country's firms look for
new ways to supply quality produce to a growing middle class.
A spokesman for the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)
watchdog, which Morrison oversees, told Reuters the federal
office did not comment on individual cases.
S. Kidman and its prospective buyers said in a statement
that the Anna Creek station in South Australia state - reported
last year to be too close to a rocket test site for the
government's liking - would be kept out of the sale.
"The consortium and Kidman have complied with all requests
that have been made by the FIRB and we believe the sale will
secure the long-term future of the Kidman enterprise," Kidman
Chairman John Crosby said in the statement.
The statement said Shenzhen-listed Dakang and privately held
Chinese property investor CRED would take an 80 percent share of
Kidman, while Sydney-listed farm investor Australian Rural
Capital Ltd (ARC) would get the other 20 percent.
ARC Executive Chairman James Jackson said in the statement
his company's involvement in the purchase would create "an
excellent opportunity for Australian investors to participate in
the growing international demand for Australian beef".
The deal would result in an increase in production and an
expansion of international markets for Kidman, the companies
added.
($1 = 1.2852 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)