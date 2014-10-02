BRIEF-Beih-Property's Q1 contract sales up 369.8 pct y/y
* Says Q1 contract sales up 369.8 percent y/y at 296 million yuan ($43.00 million)
Oct 2 Kids Brands House NV
* Says company announces conversion of the outstanding convertible bond 2013/2016
* Says bond will be converted into Kids Brands House shares in 1:1 ratio
* Says after conversion share capital of Kids Brands House will increase by 2.15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets subscription and offer price at 21.70 euros ($23.10) per share for the new shares