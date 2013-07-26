By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 26 Anchorage, Alaska, teen Grace
Bolt isn't spending her summer lolling at the pool or in front
of a video game controller - she's juggling a variety of jobs
and cashing a variety of paychecks.
The 16-year-old works at her family's two United Parcel
Service stores, does filing at a medical billing office,
and will be a food vendor at the Alaska State Fair starting in
late August.
Not only that, but like every Alaska resident, she gets a
check worth roughly $1,000 from the state government every year
- her share of the state's natural resources income.
All of that means Bolt has the wonderful problem of figuring
out what to do with her money. She makes $8.75 an hour at the
UPS stores, $10 an hour at the billing office, and expects to
bring in around $3,000 over the course of the state fair.
A typical teen might be tempted to blow it all on electronic
games or pop idol posters, but Bolt has bigger plans. She saves
10 percent from every pay period, tithes another 10 percent, and
banks her entire check from Alaska.
"I was raised with parents who believe in saving a portion
of your earnings," says Bolt. "Now I do it automatically, even
though I don't have a plan for that money yet."
Just allocating the savings can be a challenge: With so many
competing demands on their money - whether it is spending on
themselves, helping out their families, or saving for future
needs like college and even retirement - how are teens, so green
about budgeting, supposed to wrap their heads around it all?
As the economy recovers, it is a dilemma that more young
Americans will face. Employers hired almost a million workers
age 16-19 in May and June, according to Labor Department data.
That is roughly on par with last year's numbers, which was the
best summer for teen employment since the Great Recession hit.
For those who do get to cash summer paychecks, job one - as
Grace Bolt has demonstrated - is not to spend it all.
"Teens should come up with a percentage that gives them a
meaningful investment while still permitting them to enjoy the
fruits of their labor," says Selena Maranjian, co-author of The
Motley Fool Investment Guide for Teens.
FIRST ACCOUNTS
Start with basic savings or checking accounts (state laws
vary regarding minors, and may require a parent to add his or
her name to the account). To find a good starter account,
compare rates and rules at Bankrate.com. Consider also scouting
out local credit unions, which often charge lower fees and pay
more in interest.
After your kids earn their own cash for a year or two, and
learn basic money-management skills - perhaps with the help of a
smartphone budgeting application, like that offered by Mint.com
- they will be better equipped to take that next step of
investing, says Joline Godfrey, author of "Raising Financially
Fit Kids" and chief executive officer of Santa Barbara-based
financial education consultancy Independent Means.
Consider a broad market index or balanced mutual fund such
as those from Vanguard Group, suggests Godfrey.
Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index fund, for
instance, is rated four stars by Chicago-based research firm
Morningstar, boasts a low .17 percent in annual expenses, and
will let your child own a slice of every public company in
America. "It's a good way to get their feet wet, and not take
any wild risks," she says.
IT'S NEVER TOO EARLY FOR A RETIREMENT ACCOUNT
An individual retirement account (IRA) can make a lot of
sense for a young saver. The long-term implications of compound
earnings, if one opens such an account at 15 instead of, say,
35, are powerful indeed: Money that earns even 5 percent a year
will grow tenfold in 50 years.
These accounts are off-limits when it comes to calculating
financial aid for college, says Motley Fool's Maranjian. "The
Roth IRA is particularly compelling for young people, because it
lets your withdrawals in retirement be tax-free."
There are other advantages to a Roth account for teens, too.
If the money is withdrawn for the purpose of buying a first
home, that is allowed tax- and penalty-free. Similarly if the
cash is earmarked for higher education, there are no
early-withdrawal penalties (although earnings on the principal
are taxable).
DON'T FORGET COLLEGE
In addition, consider having your child devote some
summer-job money for college savings. Even if the amounts
involved are relatively miniscule, it will benefit them to have
a little skin in the game. The average annual sticker cost of a
four-year private college for tuition, fees, room and board is
now a crushing $39,520, according to The College Board.
As for Grace Bolt, she plans to graduate from savings
accounts to investing next year.
She already has big plans for herself: "I want my life to
mean something. I want my money to work for me. And I want to be
able to retire at 40."