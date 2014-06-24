June 24 Kids Brands House NV : * Announces FY 2013 results * Says FY 2013 operating loss of EUR 155 thousand (31.12.12: operating

loss of EUR 69 thousand) * Says FY current assets decreased from 640 thousand euros to 349 thousand

euros * Says FY 2013 loss after tax of 186,000 euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros

year ago * Says FY 2013 total assets increased to EUR 2.7 million from EUR 1.4

million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage