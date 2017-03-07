PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Kiekert was part of a conspiracy to rig bids for parts sold to Ford Motor Company between mid-2008 and mid-2013, the department said.
The company will plead guilty to one criminal count in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the department said.
Kiekert did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
