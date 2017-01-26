Jan 26 British construction and support services
company Kier Group said it had continued to experience
good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.
Kier, whose activities range from building power stations to
outsourcing work for local councils, said its construction and
services order book had been maintained at about 9 billion
pounds ($11 billion) by the end of Dec. 31.
The figure excludes potential further renewals and
extensions valued in excess of 2.5 billion pounds, it added.
"The strength of the property pipeline, the good forward
sold position in the residential division and the combined
construction and services order book..., positions the group
well for the future," Kier said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7913 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)