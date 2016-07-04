(Corrects to add dropped word 'to' in paragraph 1)

July 4 Kier Group Plc, a construction and support services firm, said the UK's decision to exit the EU had not impacted the company's business to date due to the resilience afforded by its strong order books and wide range of activities.

The company, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said although the EU referendum results had created some uncertainty, its underlying trading had been in line with its own expectations.

The property unit had a pipeline in excess of 1 billion pounds, consisting of projects that were being build non-speculatively, and the residential unit's mixed tenure business had a 600 million pound-plus pipeline, Kier said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)