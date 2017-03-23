(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, shares)
By Esha Vaish
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European
Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower
blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines,
construction and services company Kier Group said on
Thursday.
Peers such as Capita, Mitie, Interserve
and Carillion have all reported tougher trading
in their UK businesses since last June's Brexit referendum.
But whereas most firms have been reluctant to give details,
Kier CEO Haydn Mursell highlighted specific areas of weakness as
his company reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit.
Construction contracts for high-rise buildings and large
office blocks in major cities, as well as public funding and
approvals for large-scale road, transport works and power
stations are all being delayed, he told Reuters.
"Certainly job starts have gone back on large projects," he
said, adding contracts for the HS2 high-speed rail project had
been pushed back by about a year.
"I think Brexit has created a distraction for government,"
he added.
However, Mursell said the market was still buoyant for
repeat public sector work, as well as smaller deals with an
average value of about 10 million pounds ($12.5 million)- where
Kier's regional business does a lot of its work.
Helped by this, Kier said its order book stood at about 9
billion pounds at the end of December, up from 8.7 billion at
the end of June.
This means the company has secured 100 percent of its
forecast revenue for the year ending June 2017, and about 70
percent for the next financial year, it said.
Kier's first-half underlying operating profit rose to 56.5
million pounds from 54.4 million a year earlier.
The company also announced a joint venture with CKH
Developments, an east England-focused housing association, to
free up funds to invest in other parts of its business.
"We believe the outlook for Kier is bright," JP Morgan
Cazenove analysts wrote in a research note, lifting their share
price target to 1,639 pence from 1,613 pence.
They have an "outperform" rating on the stock, which was up
0.8 percent to 1,464 pence at 0940 GMT.
($1 = 0.7995 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)