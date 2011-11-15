* Says trading in line with forecasts

* Says on course to meet expectations

* Says secured 400 mln stg of construction contracts since July 1

LONDON, Nov 15 British construction company Kier Group said it was on course to meet expectations for the current financial year, with a robust order book despite challenging economic conditions.

The group, whose portfolio ranges from building power stations to providing outsourcing for councils, said trading since July 1 had been in line with expectations and added that its net cash position was healthy.

It has secured more than 400 million pounds ($636 million) worth of construction contracts since July and said an increasing number of these were in the private sector.

Construction activity in Britain picked up unexpectedly last month, hitting a five-month high as firms took on new work and increased their workforce, a Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index survey showed.

Kier has significantly reduced its exposure to the public sector over the last year as the British government slashes public projects and spending to lower its debt.

But the company said it expected an increasing number of outsourcing opportunities -- some of them created by the government as it seeks to eliminate its budget deficit -- to boost its revenues over the next few years.

Kier's property division completed 8 million pounds worth of land sales during the period but the company said transactions in the division would be weighted towards the second half of the financial year.

Shares in Kier, which have gained 10 percent over the last year, were down 3 percent to 1,352 pence in early trade on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)