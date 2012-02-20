LONDON Feb 20 British construction group
Kier has won a 100 million pound ($158 million) contract
from France's EDF to prepare the ground for
construction of a new nuclear power station in the west of
England.
Kier said in a statement on Monday that the contract to
carry out site works for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power
station, which is due to provide 6 percent of Britain's energy
needs, would create 350 jobs.
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and Britain's Prime
Minister David Cameron last week used a summit in Paris to
unveil contracts worth 500 million pounds that will see EDF,
Areva and Rolls-Royce co-operate in developing
new nuclear power plants in Britain.
EDF is taking the lead in building Britain's next generation
of nuclear reactors after buying British Energy in a 12.4
billion pound deal three years ago.