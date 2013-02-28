Feb 28 British construction and real estate
group Kier Group Plc reported a 21 percent fall in
first-half profit due to weakness at its construction business.
Underlying pretax profit for the July-December period fell
to 27 million pounds ($41 million) from 34 million pounds a year
earlier.
Kier's construction business offers engineering and
contracting services for infrastructure and building projects,
while the property business builds affordable and private houses
and invests in office, industrial and retail properties.
The group, whose activities range from building power
stations to providing outsourcing for local councils, said in
November it was reviewing its construction unit.
Overall revenue fell 7 percent to 976 million pounds, while
revenue in the construction business fell 13 percent to 627
million pounds.
A big drop in construction activity was a major factor
behind Britain's recession in late 2011 and the first half of
2012 and the economy contracted again in the last three months
of 2012, raising fears of another recession.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of 535
million pounds, closed at 1346 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.