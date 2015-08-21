NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - Investor push-back on a bond deal
backing the buyout of KIK Custom Products by private equity firm
Centerbridge Partners forced underwriters to sell the deal at
one of the steepest discounts seen in the US high-yield market
in the past few years.
The US$390m eight-year bond, issued via Kronos Acquisition
Holdings, was sold to investors at a reoffer price of 89.57 to
yield 11% - some 150bp wider than the mid-9% originally
targeted.
According to Thomson Reuters data, only two high-yield deals
have been priced at lower discounts to par over the past three
years: a US$150m subordinated note offering backing Apollo's
US$1.3bn buyout of IT company Presidio, which was partly bought
by Apollo itself at 80 cents on the dollar, and a US$250m note
issue behind Apax's takeover of teen clothing retailer rue21,
which was sold by underwriters at a discount of 73.
The deal for KIK, a producer of private label cleaning and
household products, came under intense scrutiny for its high
leverage and for some of the adjustments made to Ebitda to
reflect expected cost savings.
"There were a lot of add-backs (to Ebitda) people don't
believe in," said one banker who had reviewed the company's
financials but decided to take a pass on the trade. "Investors
are not buying it."
The financing package, which also includes a US$850m
seven-year secured term loan, will bring KIK's leverage to
around eight times, according to Moody's - well in excess of the
six times ceiling that US regulators regard as problematic under
leveraged lending guidelines.
The company calculates a lower pro forma leverage ratio of
5.9 times after adjusting its Ebitda figure to take into account
US$40m in future cost savings.
Covenants on the deal were tweaked during marketing to
further limit the ability of the company to incur new debt.
LOSSES
According to rival bankers, underwriters had guaranteed the
issuer a maximum coupon of 9% and are probably sitting on heavy
losses, even after accounting for the fees they received on the
trade.
The deal's cold reception cast some doubts over the outlook
for leveraged buyouts at a time of heightened volatility and
widening spreads for the high-yield asset class.
"There is an overall lack of appetite for high-beta Triple C
rated issuance," said Darren Hughes, a portfolio manager at
Invesco. "We don't need to buy 11-handle deals when we can buy
Single B rated names we already like that are trading at 6% or
even 7%."
Another leveraged finance banker away from the trade said
that even though KIK's high leverage had been a concern for his
bank as a potential underwriter, investors had been far more
lenient on other occasions.
"The market buys this kind of deal all the time," said the
banker. "The fact that it wasn't receptive here is a little
surprising to me."
The US$850m term loan running alongside the bond issue
cleared the market at 500bp over Libor with a 1% floor, after
initially being guided at a range of 450bp-475bp over. The
discount was revised to 97.5 from 99 originally.
Barclays was the lead underwriter on the financing, with
BMO, Nomura and Macquarie on the right.
