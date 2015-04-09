April 8 Canadian mobile instant messaging company Kik Interactive Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has hired Qatalyst Partners to set up talks with potential buyers or investors in Silicon Valley and Asia, the report said. (bloom.bg/1y6qcNE)

Kik Interactive did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ted Livingston, Kik's founder and chief executive officer, confirmed the talks, the Bloomberg report added.

Kik, which raised C$38.3 million ($30.52 million) in funding in November had more than 185 million users as of that time.

($1 = 1.2550 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)