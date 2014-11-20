BRIEF-Xerium appoints Mark Staton CEO and president
* Xerium technologies inc - Staton also has been appointed to board, replacing Bevis.
Nov 20 Kilian Kerner AG
* Says capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of subscription rights; issues 400,000 new shares at a price of 1.00 euros per share
* Says capital was increased from 8,389,264.00 euros by 400,000.00 euros to 8,789,264.00 euros
* Says gross proceeds of 400,000 euros
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million