BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
July 4 Kilian Kerner AG : * Has executed a cash capital increase, under exclusion of subscription rights,
issuing 400,000 new shares at price of EUR 1.00 per share * Company's registered capital rises from EUR 7.99 million to EUR 8.4 million,
an increase of EUR 400,000 * Gross proceeds to serve to expand company business, while also putting a solid equity capital foundation to support plans for growth * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.