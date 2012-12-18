By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. regulators and exchanges
are getting closer to a framework for a "kill switch" that could
be used to shut down trading before software glitches get out of
control and wreak havoc on markets, a top exchange official said
on Tuesday.
"We have all engaged in a much more detailed assessment of
how a kill switch could work," Joe Mecane, an executive vice
president at the New York Stock Exchange, said in testimony
before a U.S. Senate Banking panel on Tuesday.
"I think we are hopeful to have something to report in the
first quarter of next year," he said.
Exchanges, brokerages and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission have been trying to come up with the right regulatory
response after a series of high-profile glitches this year shook
markets, from Nasdaq's botched handling of the Facebook
initial public offering to Knight Capital's $440
million in losses due to a software error.
In October, the SEC held a roundtable with market
participants to explore in detail how a kill switch, one of the
leading options, might work.
Senator Jack Reed, who chaired Tuesday's subcommittee
hearing, has also pledged to hold a series of hearings to
explore what, if any, new market structure rules are needed to
reduce systemic risk to the marketplace.
The hearing on Tuesday featured testimony from Mecane as
well as top officials from Nasdaq, Credit Suisse and
agency broker ITG, and explored a variety of market
structure issues, including whether the SEC should enact rules
to shed more light on "dark pools" - venues that allow investors
to anonymously trade larger blocks of stock without tipping
their hand to the wider market.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by John
McCrank in New York; editing by John Wallace)