Nov 19 Real estate firm Kilroy Realty Corp said it has signed a long-term lease with Viacom Inc for its 180,000 square feet space at Columbia Square development in Los Angeles, California.

The company said in a news release that Viacom plans to shift and unite the West Coast operations of its media networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Spike TV, VH1 and TV Land into Columbia Square's Gower Building.

Kilroy said Viacom is expected to take occupancy in phases starting in late 2016.

