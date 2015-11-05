(Lucian Kim is a Berlin-based journalist who has covered the
Ukraine conflict for Slate, Newsweek, and BuzzFeed. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Lucian Kim
Nov 5 John Herbst, a former U.S. diplomat,
wasn't trying to flatter his German hosts when he took a dig at
Washington late last month - he was just describing a new
reality.
"Berlin is the critical capital in the West for settling a
just solution to the crisis in Ukraine," he said while
introducing a think-tank panel discussion on human rights in
Crimea.
Outside, the traffic was backed up through the Tiergarten,
the central park that merges into Berlin's glass-and-steel
government quarter. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
was making his way to a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The next day, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was expected in
town, as well as his European Union counterpart Federica
Mogherini.
Everybody wants to talk to the Germans - about Syria, Iran,
Russia, Ukraine and all the other trouble spots in the world.
Without even trying, Berlin has become the "it" capital of the
Western world. Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to war
to prove how important he is, but Merkel, in all her
unpretentiousness, has become the indispensable leader Putin
craves to be. The Obama administration's disinterest in Europe
has forced the German chancellor to become the default arbiter
of war and peace on the continent.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict came to Berlin in October,
though in suits and ties rather than combat fatigues. Ukraine,
known for its homespun civic activism, put on a glitzy
investment conference in an effort to attract German business
and shore up its ailing economy. Russia, where non-governmental
organizations are being strangled, held a civil society forum.
The symbolism was striking: Ukraine needs money, Russia a sense
of normalcy after Germany froze relations following the
annexation of Crimea.
Neither Ukraine nor Russia can muddle through without
Germany, the main guarantor of the so-called Minsk peace accord,
which foresees a step-by-step de-escalation of the conflict in
the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin is trying
to persuade Merkel that it's already time to lift EU sanctions
imposed because of the Russian intervention in Ukraine; the
Ukrainian government wants to convince her of the exact
opposite.
Merkel, who was unequivocal in her condemnation of Russia's
unilateral changing of borders, pushed through the sanctions
despite Germany's close business ties to Russia. In spite of a
refugee crisis that threatens to bring down her government and
spiraling violence in Syria, she is throwing her support behind
beleaguered Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, whose
approval ratings are rock bottom amid disillusionment over the
pace of reform and allegations of high-level corruption.
The implicit deadline for implementation of the Minsk accord
is December 31, 2015 - and EU sanctions come up for renewal in
January. Many Ukrainians suspect that Putin is temporarily
complying with the Minsk deal so he can focus Russia's war
effort on Syria and sow discord among Europeans on the need to
extend sanctions.
Merkel faces mounting pressure to relax her position as a
fragile ceasefire holds in eastern Ukraine. Germany's
influential business lobby, the Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations, advocates lifting sanctions against Russia
as a way of facilitating the implementation of the Minsk
agreement - rather than as a reward for compliance. The
viewpoint is widely shared among the Social Democrats in
Merkel's coalition government.
Putin is betting that in the end business - and energy
business in particular - will outweigh outrage over his
transgressions in Ukraine. Germany imports more than one-third
of its natural gas from Russia, and the Kremlin is pushing to
expand Nord Stream, a pipeline bypassing Ukraine via the Baltic
Sea. The Ukrainian government is concerned about losing up to $2
billion in transit fees if the expansion goes through. Merkel
insists the project can't be realized at Ukraine's expense.
Merkel is trying her best to reassure Ukraine that Germany
won't back down its support. She opened the recent Ukrainian
investor day, met with Yatsenyuk, and blessed the founding of a
bilateral chamber of commerce to stimulate German investment
into Ukraine. She also pledged that sanctions won't be lifted
until the Minsk deal has been fully implemented. And she
reiterated Germany's support for an EU free-trade agreement with
Ukraine that comes into effect on New Year's Day.
Even as Merkel was praising the Ukrainians' rocky road to
reform, a delegation from Moscow was trying to jumpstart the
"Petersburger Dialog," an annual forum that the German side
boycotted last year because of Russia's military involvement in
Ukraine. With regular meetings between the two governments
halted, the Russian side will take any opening to start
normalizing relations. Russia's loss of Germany as a partner was
one of the greatest unintended consequences of the Ukraine
crisis - and came as a shock to the Kremlin.
Of course for Germany, Russia still towers over Ukraine in
economic significance. Last year, Russia was Germany's
12th-largest trade partner, with a turnover of 68 billion euros,
while Ukraine came in 48th place with 5 billion euros, according
to Germany's Federal Statistical Office.
The Kremlin is using Europe's dependence on Siberian gas as
a way of changing the subject from the dismemberment of Ukraine
to the realpolitik of business. Less than a week after the
Petersburger Dialog, Putin hosted Merkel's Social Democratic
vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, to discuss the expansion of the
Nord Stream pipeline.
In the current political climate, it's hard to see the
project going ahead as planned. Whether the additional capacity
really goes online in 2019 will be decided in Berlin - not
Moscow.
