MEXICO CITY, March 1 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, manufacturer of Kleenex and Huggies brand products, said on Thursday shareholders agreed to a 3-for-1 stock split.

The company released a brief statement after the market closed. It did not give further details.

Shares of the company, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, closed up 2.28 percent at 72.67 pesos in local trading.