Feb 23 Kimberly-Clark Corp said it is transferring responsibility for payment of pension benefits for its U.S. retirees to two insurers, reducing its projected benefit obligation by about $2.5 billion.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers will transfer its pension obligations for about 21,000 retirees to Prudential Insurance Co of America and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co (MassMutual).

Kimberly-Clark said it expects to make a $400-$475 million contribution to its U.S. pension plan to support the transfer. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)