Feb 23 Kimberly-Clark Corp is
transferring responsibility for payment of U.S. pensions to two
insurers, a move it said would cut its projected benefit
obligation by about $2.5 billion but result in a charge of $800
million in the second quarter.
The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers joins
companies including Timken Co and TRW Automotive
Holdings Corp unit TRW in transferring its pension
obligations to insurers as a way to reduce risk.
Insurance premiums have been rising, largely because of low
interest rates, while retirees are living longer, creating a
larger burden on companies' pension pots.
Kimberly-Clark said on Monday it would buy group annuity
contracts to transfer obligations for about 21,000 retirees to
Prudential Insurance Co of America and Massachusetts
Mutual Life Insurance Co (MassMutual).
The company said last month it expected net sales to shrink
in 2015 due to the strong dollar and weak demand for its core
products in North America.
On Monday, Kimberly-Clark said it would make a $400-$475
million contribution to its U.S. pension plan to support the
transfer, in addition to $100 million it had planned to
contribute in 2015.
Prudential and MassMutual will share benefit payments
equally, while Prudential will be sole provider of
administrative services starting June 1.
Kimberly-Clark's shares were down slightly at $110.83 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
