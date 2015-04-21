Macy's, Tailored Brands to end tuxedo rental partnership
May 3 Department store operator Macy's Inc and Tailored Brands Inc have agreed to wind down operations of a tuxedo rental license agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
April 21 Kimberly-Clark Corp reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly sales as demand for personal care products such as Huggies diapers fell for the third straight quarter in North America and a strong dollar hurt sales in other markets.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell to $468 million, or $1.27 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $538 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $4.69 billion from $4.89 billion. The company gets about half its revenue from markets outside of North America. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue that more than doubled and said its upcoming Model 3 was on schedule for July, but it downplayed the mass-market vehicle and gave a sales pitch for its more expensive Model S.