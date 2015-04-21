UPDATE 1-Fitbit posts smaller-than-expected loss, shares rise
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the maker of wearable devices reined in costs, sending its shares up 7.6 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
* Raises prices for personal care products by 2 pct
* Gross margin up 140 basis points to 35.6 pct
* Dollar to hit FY sales by 9-10 pct vs prior view 8-9 pct
* Company cuts share buy back target
* Shares rise as much as 5.6 pct (Adds details, graphics; updates shares)
April 21 Kimberly-Clark Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit as it cut costs and raised prices for its personal care products, such as Huggies diapers and Poise and Depend adult diapers, to offset the impact of a stronger dollar.
The company's shares rose as much as 5.6 percent to a three-month high of $113.44 on Tuesday.
Net selling prices in the company's personal care business, the company's biggest revenue contributor, rose 2 percent and sales volumes increased 4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.
Kimberly-Clark also benefited from cost savings of $10 million in the quarter due to a restructuring program started in 2014.
A 5.9 percent drop in costs of goods sold helped the company offset a 4 percent drop in quarterly sales and boost its gross margin 140 basis points to 35.6 percent.
However, Kimberly-Clark, which gets about half of its sales from outside North America, said it expects foreign currency to hurt 2015 sales by 9-10 percent in 2015.
It had earlier expected an impact of 8-9 percent.
A strong dollar reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.
The strong dollar wiped out 9 percent of Kimberly-Clark's in sales in the first quarter, but sales of $4.69 billion still topped analysts' average estimate of $4.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell 13 percent to $468 million, or $1.27 per share.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of $1.33.
The company said it spent $150 million in acquiring the remainder of its Israeli subsidiary and hence cut its 2015 share buyback program to $700-$900 million from $800 million to $1 billion.
Up to Monday's close, Kimberly-Clark's stock had fallen more than 7 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index had climbed 2 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the maker of wearable devices reined in costs, sending its shares up 7.6 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.