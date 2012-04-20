* Q1 adjusted EPS $1.24 tops Wall St view $1.17

April 20 Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed costs, while strength in emerging markets mitigated some weakness in the United States.

Its shares were up 2.2 percent to $76.94 in midday trade after hitting a new high of $77.08.

Kimberly-Clark stood by its forecast for the year despite the better-than-expected quarter. The company is cutting costs, but is also increasing its spending on marketing as it tries to stem the decline in the number of diapers and training pants it sells at home and get shoppers to buy more of its other goods.

"I'm in the cautious camp, I kind of prefer them to be kind of realistic," said Morningstar analyst Lauren DeSanto. "I would rather see another quarter or so before they decide whether to raise guidance."

The company is preparing for competition, such as larger rival Procter & Gamble Co launching new feminine care products and Pampers diapers with an Olympics theme, Chairman and Chief Executive Tom Falk told analysts on a conference call.

Falk called Kimberly-Clark's U.S. businesses "fundamentally strong" and said the economic environment seems to be showing some modest improvement. He still expects the U.S. baby and child care categories to remain soft, though the birth rate could turn from being slightly negative to slightly positive later this year based on indicators such as the employment rate and household formation.

Organic sales, which strip out the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and sales lost due to a restructuring, rose 6 percent overall and 13 percent in international markets.

While emerging markets such as China were strong, they are still a small part of Kimberly-Clark's overall sales. North America accounts for 50 roughly percent of sales.

Kimberly-Clark's report of strength in emerging markets should be a positive for Colgate-Palmolive Co, "especially given the nice pricing and volume growth," said JP Morgan analyst John Faucher. For P&G, the impact is "more mixed, as weak U.S. baby care and price competition in Europe could offset the emerging markets growth."

Colgate and P&G report their quarterly results next week.

MAINTAINING VIEW DESPITE TOPPING EXPECTATIONS

Kimberly-Clark still expects to earn $5.00 to $5.15 per share this year on an adjusted basis, which excludes restructuring costs. Its sales should be flat to up 1 percent.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $5.24 per share before that forecast was given in January, and have since trimmed their average view to $5.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"I still think it's the right level of guidance," Falk said, noting that 3 cents of profit per share this quarter came from a lower tax rate.

First-quarter profit rose to $468 million, or $1.18 per share, from $350 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.24 from $1.09. Analysts expected a profit of $1.17 per share.

Sales increased 4.2 percent to $5.24 billion, while analysts were expecting $5.05 billion. The volume of goods sold rose 2 percent and prices rose 3 percent.

Kimberly-Clark has seen its Huggies business pressured by consumers switching to less expensive diapers and families having fewer children. Volume in the North American diapers and training pants business has now fallen for six consecutive quarters.

Sales rose in each unit except for a 0.9 percent decline in consumer tissue. Operating profit was up in all units, with consumer tissue posting the largest percentage increase. Kimberly-Clark is restructuring its pulp and paper business, which hits sales and helps profitability in that area.

Kimberly-Clark said it still expects to incur $385 million to $420 million in after-tax restructuring charges through the end of 2012. Through the first quarter, it had taken $313 million in charges.