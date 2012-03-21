March 21 Kimberly-Clark Corp said on
Wednesday that Christian Brickman will become president of its
international division in May, as Bob Black leaves to pursue
opportunities elsewhere.
Black has been with the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex
tissues since 2006. Once he leaves and Brickman takes on his new
role on May 1, Elane Stock will take Brickman's current job as
president of Kimberly-Clark's professional products business.
Brickman, 47, joined Kimberly-Clark in 2008 and has been
running the professional business since 2010. Stock, 47, joined
the company in 2010 as chief strategy officer. Both previously
worked at McKinsey and Co, among other roles.
The latest moves were announced two weeks after
Kimberly-Clark promoted its chief marketing officer, Tony
Palmer, to the new role of president of global brands and
innovation..