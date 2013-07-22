July 22 Kimberly-Clark Corp, best known for Kleenex tissues, posted a higher quarterly profit on Monday, as cost savings helped offset the impact of foreign exchange and a higher tax rate.

Kimberly-Clark earned $526 million, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter, up from $498 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.41 per share. Sales were roughly flat at $5.27 billion.