MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican real estate investment trust Terrafina said on Thursday that it agreed to pay $600 million to acquire a Mexican property portfolio from U.S. Kimco Realty Corp and its partner American Industries.

The portfolio of more than 80 properties totaling about 11 million square feet include light manufacturing facilities for the automotive, aerospace and consumer goods sectors, Terrafina said in a press release.

Terrafina, advised by Prudential Real Estate Investors (PREI), is the fifth Mexican real estate investment trust - called fibras in Mexico and REIT in the United States - to list on the Mexican bourse, in March.

Fibras combine real estate assets like industrial warehouses, malls, and hotels in an investment instrument that pays investors based on property rents and capital gains.

The trusts, which function like shares and first debuted on the Mexican stock market in 2011, are wildly popular and could be heading towards a bubble, according to some analysts.

With this acquisition, Terrafina will have a total of 233 properties with 30 million square feet in industrial space. The fibra expects the acquisition to be completed by the third quarter of 2013.

Kimco is a real estate investment trust headquartered in New York that is traded on NYSE and is part of the S&P 500.