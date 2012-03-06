JAKARTA, March 6 PT Kimia Farma,
an Indonesian state-controlled drugs maker, aims to raise 1.7
trillion rupiah ($186.35 million) via a right issue in 2012, the
company said on Tuesday.
The company aims to issue 4.7 billion new shares. The issue
follows its plan to merge in the second quarter with another
state drug firm, PT Indofarma, with both moves aimed
at increasing public ownership and trading liquidity in the
firm.
Both plans still require approval from the parliament, said
Adhi Nugroho, Kimia Farma's corporate secretary, in a statement
to the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)