LOS ANGELES Reality television star Kim Kardashian laughed off being pelted with a flour-bomb while stepping out to promote her new fragrance.

The star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was on the red carpet in West Hollywood on Thursday when an unidentified woman ran up behind her and emptied a bag of white flour over her head, shouting what appeared to be "fur hag".

The woman was briefly detained and Kardashian, 31, left the event, but returned 10 minutes later in an identical outfit with no trace of flour.

"That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me...I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that's a whole lot of translucent powder right there," Kardashian joked in an interview with E! Online.

She did not press charges against the flour-bomber, who was released without charge, police said.

Kardashian's sisters Khloe and Kourtney, who were not at the event, were less forgiving as they took to Twitter to voice their outrage at the incident.

"I wish I was with my sister tonight. I bet you that woman wouldn't have dared tried a thing," Khloe posted, while Kourtney added "classy to flour bomb my sister at her charity event helping women."

Kim Kardashian, one of the highest-paid reality stars on U.S. television, has been heavily criticized recently by animal rights groups for wearing fur clothing.

