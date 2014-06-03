UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
June 3 Canada-based supply chain software maker Kinaxis Inc said it would now sell its shares at a lower price in its initial public offering than earlier planned.
The company said it would offer the shares at C$13 each, lower than its previous target of C$14-C$16, according to documents filed with regulators. r.reuters.com/fax79v
Kinaxis now expects the IPO to raise C$100.6 million ($92.3 million), down from up to C$123.8 million it estimated earlier.
The company, which develops cloud-based software and offers them to customers on a subscription basis, is expected to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "KXS".
The Canadian technology industry expects a surge in market debuts over the next two years, with investors betting on companies such as HootSuite, Shopify, and Desire2Learn. ($1 = 1.0895 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.