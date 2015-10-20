Oct 20 Pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc said it would buy 15 refined products terminals in the United States from a unit of BP Plc in a deal valued at about $350 million.

Kinder Morgan said on Tuesday that it would hold 14 of the acquired assets under a joint venture with BP.

Kinder Morgan, which will own 75 percent of the joint venture, will be the sole owner of one of the terminals. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)