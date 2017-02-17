By John Tilak and David French
| TORONTO/NEW YORK
TORONTO/NEW YORK Feb 17 Kinder Morgan Inc
has begun talks with institutional investors including
major Canadian pension funds and private equity firms to raise
capital for the C$6.8 billion ($5.2 billion) expansion of its
Trans Mountain pipeline project, according to people familiar
with the process.
Kinder Morgan has held discussions with Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, three of the biggest
Canadian pension funds, the people added. It was unclear whether
talks with the three pension funds were still ongoing.
The biggest U.S. pipeline company, which has said its goals
for 2017 include a joint venture or initial public offering of
Trans Mountain, is stepping up its financing efforts for the
massive project despite facing significant opposition from
various environmental and aboriginal groups. It won
Canadian government approval late last year, and expects to
start the expansion later in 2017 and complete it by 2019.
Kinder Morgan has hired Toronto Dominion Bank as an
adviser to help arrange financing for the project and the bank
is expected to run a so-called "dual-track" process. Apart from
a potential IPO, Kinder Morgan is also considering a sale of a
50 percent stake in Trans Mountain by creating a joint venture.
The formal process to attract joint venture partners is getting
underway, the people said.
"We're confident in the interest from the investment
community and we're continuing to move forward with all aspects
of planning in order to begin construction in September 2017,"
said Ali Hounsell, spokeswoman for Kinder Morgan's Trans
Mountain Expansion Project.
CPPIB declined to comment. TD, the Caisse and Ontario
Teachers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
private.
Kinder Morgan has owned the pipeline since 2005 when it
bought Terasen Inc. The expansion project will make Trans
Mountain one of the biggest pipelines in North America. For the
company, it would almost triple the pipeline's capacity,
allowing it to transport 890,000 barrels of oil per day.
Trans Mountain has been operating since 1953. Most of the
crude, which is produced in Alberta, is shipped to British
Columbia’s Pacific Coast, with some volumes diverted south of
the border to Washington State.
($1 = 1.3070 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto, David French in New York;
additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by
Denny Thomas and David Gregorio)