By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Feb 4 A former investment
banker landed a so-called incentive fee of $450,000, one of the
largest of its kind, for pursuing a securities lawsuit that led
to $100 million in damages against Kinder Morgan Inc.
Peter Brinckerhoff of Florida was awarded the fee for
putting in more than 1,500 hours on the case, which resulted in
one of the largest damage awards in the history of Delaware's
Court of Chancery, which heard the case. The lawsuit benefited
other investors who did not actively participate in the
litigation.
"I don't know if it's the largest ever, but it's remarkably
large for a securities case," said Geoffrey Miller, a professor
at New York University Law School who has researched incentive
awards.
Several plaintiffs and defense attorneys who specialize in
securities class action cases said it was the largest incentive
award they had seen.
Brinckerhoff brought the suit in 2010 to challenge a deal by
El Paso Pipeline Partners, a publicly traded master limited
partnership.
Vice Chancellor Travis Laster of the Court of Chancery ruled
last year that the MLP overpaid when it acquired pipeline assets
from its controlling parent, El Paso Corp. The judge ordered the
overpayment returned to El Paso Pipeline's investors.
Kinder Morgan later acquired El Paso, and is on the hook for
the damages.
Brinckerhoff had sought $1.35 million, a figure his lawyers
conceded in court papers was "unusual," to compensate him for
spending five years working on the case.
Brinckerhoff was an investment banker who retired from
Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in 1991, according to court
documents. He could not be reached for comment.
Incentive awards have been criticized as "bounties" that
encourage wasteful class actions, and in 2003 Congress briefly
considered banning them in federal courts.
Laster, who approved the award, has a reputation for being
tough on fees when he questions the value of the litigation. In
Brinckerhoff's case, Laster awarded $33 million for lawyers with
Rosenthal, Monhait & Goddess and Bragar Eagel & Squire.
Lawyers for the law firms did not respond to a request for
comment.
Ted Frank, a critic of what he views as abusive tactics in
class action cases, said incentive awards are more troubling
when they are paid in settlement agreements.
"I don't necessarily have a problem with it," he said of the
Brinckerhoff payment.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Leslie Adler)