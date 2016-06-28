UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc said it agreed to sell half of its stake in an Ohio pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group LLC and the private equity firm would help fund construction and commissioning of the pipeline.
The Utopia Pipeline project, which is estimated to cost about $500 million, stretches from Harrison County to Fulton County.
The pipeline will connect to Kinder Morgan's existing infrastructure that transports ethane and ethane-propane mixtures to Ontario, Canada. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.