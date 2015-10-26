HOUSTON Oct 26 U.S. pipeline company Kinder
Morgan Inc, looking to fund its growth at a time of low
oil prices, on Monday said it plans a $1.6 billion offering of
32 million depositary shares that will convert to preferred
shares in three years.
Investors panned the deal, sending shares of the Houston
company down as much as 4.7 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange trading.
Last week on its third-quarter earnings call, Kinder Morgan
executives said they were seeking alternative means of raising
capital without issuing common shares, which could dilute
equity. The company also prompted some selling of its shares by
saying it saw slower growth dividend payouts in the future.
Quinn Kiley, managing director of the MLP & Energy
Infrastructure fund at Advisory Research Inc, said investors
were likely unhappy with the deal in the short term because "it
appears they are going out and raising equity at a higher coupon
than they could with common stock."
The offering is being marketed at $49 to $50 per share, with
a 9.75 percent coupon and 17.5 percent to 22.5 percent
convertible premium range, according to bookrunners Citigroup,
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.
The marketed coupon represents a 275 basis point premium to
Kinder Morgan's 7 percent common stock dividend yield based on
current levels.
Each depositary share represents 1/20th of a preferred
share.
A spokesman for Kinder said the deal was a more
cost-effective means of raising funds because the company's
common equity is trading at low prices.
"The issuance of $1.6 billion in preferred equity alleviates
some of the uncertainty around Kinder Morgan's ability and
willingness to issue equity given current market weakness," said
analysts at debt rating agency Fitch.
Shares of Kinder Morgan, which are so far down 33 percent
this year, fell 93 cents to $28.30 in afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)