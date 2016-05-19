BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
CALGARY, Alberta May 19 Canada's National Energy Board recommended the federal government approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on Thursday, subject to 157 conditions.
The proposed expansion project would nearly treble the capacity of the crude oil pipeline, which runs from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast, to 890,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.