(Adds details, forecast, shares)
April 20 U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan
Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit and further
cut its 2016 capital budget as a result of a prolonged slump in
crude oil prices.
Kinder Morgan reduced its 2016 capital budget to $2.9
billion, after earlier having lowered its spending plans to $3.3
billion in January.
Pipeline companies, once seen as more insulated from
commodity price swings due to fixed-fee contracts, are now
increasingly facing the risk of bankrupt oil and gas companies
reneging on their contracts.
Net income available to Kinder Morgan shareholders fell to
$276 million, or 12 cents per share, from $429 million, or 20
cents per share.
The Houston-based company's revenue fell 11.2 percent to
$3.195 billion in the quarter ended March 31.
Kinder Morgan's shares were down 2.4 percent at $18.5 in
extended trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)