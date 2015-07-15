(Corrects spelling of "dividend" in first paragraph)
July 15 Kinder Morgan Inc's
second-quarter profit fell nearly 29 percent from the first
quarter, and the pipeline company said it increased its
quarterly dividend by 14 percent.
The company also said it would buy the 49 percent stake that
it does not already own in natgas joint venture Elba
Liquefaction Co LLC from Royal Dutch Shell Plc
.
Kinder Morgan, which last year put all of its publicly
traded partnerships into one corporate parent, said on Wednesday
that it continued to remain on track for 2015 dividend target of
$2 per share.
Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan fell to $333
million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $469 million
in the first quarter ended March 31.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)