Oct 19 Kinder Morgan Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved
lower volumes of oil and gas.
Pipeline companies, once seen as more insulated from
commodity price swings due to fixed-fee contracts, were hit hard
by a more than 60 percent slump in oil prices since mid-2014 as
cash-strapped oil and gas companies renegotiated their
contracts.
However, Kinder Morgan said it was not hurt by any customer
defaults in the third quarter.
Houston-based Kinder Morgan has tried to shore up finances
by selling interest in its projects.
In July, Southern Co agreed to take a 50 percent
stake in Kinder Morgan-operated Southern Natural Gas (SNG)
pipeline system, which supplies to the U.S. southeast.
Kinder Morgan agreed in June to sell half its stake in an
Ohio pipeline project to private equity firm Riverstone
Investment Group LLC.
The company said on Wednesday it does not expect a need to
access the capital markets to fund its growth projects for the
"foreseeable future beyond 2016."
Kinder Morgan reported a net loss attributable to
shareholders of $227 million, or 10 cents per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $186
million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took $405 million more in charges than a year
earlier, including a partial writedown of the company's equity
investment in Midcontinent Express pipeline and a non-cash book
tax expense associated with the SNG deal.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned 15
cents per share on an adjusted basis, in line with analysts'
average estimate.
Revenue fell to $3.33 billion from $3.71 billion, below
analysts' average estimate of $3.45 billion.
The company's shares were down about 0.8 percent in extended
trading.
Up to Wednesday's close of $20.71, Kinder Morgan's shares
had risen nearly 39 percent this year.
