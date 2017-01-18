(Adds details, shares)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight
quarter as its pipelines transported lower volumes of oil and
gas.
Pipeline companies, once seen as insulated from commodity
price swings due to fixed-fee contracts, were hit hard by a more
than 60 percent slump in oil prices since mid-2014 as
cash-strapped oil and gas companies renegotiated contracts.
Kinder Morgan said natural gas transport volumes fell 2
percent in the quarter, however it expects future natural gas
infrastructure to grow due to higher demand from gas-fired power
generators, exports to Mexico and growth in the U.S.
petrochemical industry.
The company reported a net profit attributable to
shareholders of $170 million, or 8 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $721
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Kinder Morgan said it paid $988 million lesser in charges in
the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier. The year-ago
quarter included a $1.15 billion impairment charge.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned 18
cents per share on an adjusted basis, in line with analysts'
average estimate.
Revenue fell to $3.39 billion from $3.64 billion, missing
analysts' average estimate of $3.54 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close of $22.44, the company's shares had
risen about 73 percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)