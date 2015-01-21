HOUSTON Jan 21 Kinder Morgan Inc will
buy Hiland Partners, a pipeline and logistics company founded by
Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive Officer Harold
Hamm, for $3 billion, the company said on Wednesday.
Hiland Partners builds and operates oil gathering and
transportation pipelines and natural gas gathering and
processing systems primarily in the Bakken shale oilfields in
North Dakota and Montana. Hiland's customers include Continental
and Hess Corp.
The deal, slated to close during the first quarter of this
year, will give Kinder Morgan a premier position in pipelines
and logistics in the Bakken, the company said. The $3 billion
includes assumption of debt.
Hiland's assets include the new Double H 84,000
barrels-per-day pipeline that will move Bakken crude from North
Dakota to Tallgrass Energy Partners' Pony Express
pipeline in Wyoming. From there, Bakken flows will move to the
U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma via the Pony
Express.
The pipeline is expected to start up by the end of January.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by James Dalgleish)