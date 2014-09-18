VANCOUVER, Sept 17 The Supreme Court of British
Columbia has rejected a local municipality's bid for a temporary
injunction to stop survey work for an oil pipeline expansion
project proposed by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners.
Justice Brenda Brown issued her decision on Wednesday, but
her written reasons will not be released until next week.
Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan said he was "disappointed and
frustrated" by the court's decision but said the municipality
will continue to push for a permanent injunction.
"We are considering whether or not we want to appeal the
interim injunction denial," he said. "We won't know that until
we see the reasons sometime next week."
The court case is the latest in a long-running battle
between the City of Burnaby, part of Metro Vancouver, and Kinder
Morgan over the Texas-based company's plans to nearly triple the
capacity of its Trans Mountain crude pipeline to 890,000 barrels
per day.
The company wants to twin the pipeline, which was built in
1953 and runs from the oil sand hub of Edmonton to its marine
terminal in Burnaby. But the city, which has grown into a major
urban center over the last 60 years, is opposed to the plan.
While much of the new line would run along the existing
right-of-way, the company has changed its preferred route
through Burnaby and now wants to run a key segment under Burnaby
Mountain, a local conservation site.
City officials and crews hired by Kinder Morgan clashed last
week over whether the company was allowed to cut down a handful
of trees on the mountain to do survey work for the new route.
The company said it had been granted permission to carry out
the work by Canada's energy regulator, the National Energy Board
(NEB), while the city argued it was against municipal law and
blocked access to the site.
Burnaby then asked the court for an injunction to block any
work that would disrupt parkland. The pipeline company responded
by asking the NEB to prevent the city from stopping its crews.
The Trans Mountain expansion is supported by Canada's oil
producers, who are eager to sidestep the over-supplied U.S.
Midwest, where Canadian crudes sell at a discount to benchmark
prices, and tap directly into foreign markets.
But the project is facing growing opposition from
communities throughout Metro Vancouver, who worry about the
risks that come with more oil being stored in tanks in Burnaby
and more tanker ship traffic on Pacific Coast waters.
Kinder Morgan has said it needs access to the mountain to
complete environmental and geotechnical studies that it must
submit to the NEB before a Dec. 1 deadline. The regulator has
already pushed back its decision on the project by about six
months to January 2016.
